Emergency declaration made for COVID-19 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed an emergency declaration in an attempt to take proactive steps against COVID-19.

With the emergency declaration, some provisions of state law can be suspended. With the declaration, Ricketts also signed an executive order to waive some hauling requirements for truckers who deliver food and supplies, including food to grocery stores. Read the executive order below.

“I am declaring a State of Emergency in Nebraska as we continue to work to be the best prepared state in the nation for COVID-19,” said Ricketts. “All across the state, individuals, businesses, employers, and churches are stepping up to make plans to mitigate the impact of the virus. There is a role for each one of us in this as we work together to keep people healthy.”

Schools and mass public gatherings have not been closed or banned. The state of emergency is just to help bring resources together.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.