Embattled Nebraska candidate vows to stay in Senate race

Embattled Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Chris Janicek addresses the media on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at his cupcake bakery in Omaha, Neb. Janicek is refusing what’s likely to be his last chance to remove his name from the ballot after he admitted to sending sexually offensive text messages to a campaign staffer. (AP Photo/Grant Schulte)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Embattled Nebraska U.S. Senate hopeful Chris Janicek is doubling down on his refusal to bow out of the race, despite relentless pressure from the state Democratic Party after he admitted to sending sexually offensive text messages about a campaign employee.

Janicek reaffirmed his pledge to stay in the race during a press conference at his Omaha cupcake bakery.

The Democratic nominee has until 5 p.m. Tuesday to request that state officials remove his name from the ballot, but he made clear that he has no plans to do so.

