Eight firefighters in Omaha test positive for COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Eight firefighters at a Nebraska fire station have tested positive for COVID-19, the Omaha Fire Department said Monday.

The Omaha World-Herald reports all personnel assigned to Station 31 will be offered testing for the coronavirus.

Fire officials say responses to calls for fire and medical emergencies will not be impacted.

The station and all fire apparatuses have been professionally cleaned.

Fire officials say the firefighters all are doing well.

No information was immediately available about how they were exposed to the virus.