Eastern Nebraska authorities investigating body found

WAHOO, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Nebraska are investigating after human remains were found in Saunders County.
The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office reports that the remains were found Tuesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies and a Wahoo police officer after someone reported a possible body near a county road.
An autopsy has been scheduled to identify the person and establish a cause of death, but officials believe the remains belong to a Saunders County man previously reported missing.
Police say foul play is not suspected in the person’s death.
