LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraskans in the south-central part of the state experienced an earthquake on Sunday, according to a government website.

The United State Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake took place in Kansas, just four miles southwest of Superior, Nebraska, at 7:51 a.m. Sunday.

The earthquake’s magnitude was reported at 3.7 mb (body-wave magnitude) with a depth of five kilometers. The exact coordinates were listed as 39.983°N 98.143°W.

As of Monday morning, 135 people reported feeling the earthquake.

No other earthquakes above 1.0 mb have been reported in Nebraska in 2022.