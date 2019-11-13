Early morning ice storm causes accidents throughout Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office dealt with the effects of an early morning ice storm.

The sheriff’s office said there were many accidents and vehicles in the ditch throughout the county.

Authorities said there was an accident on Hwy 24 that blocked the westbound lane for around 45 minutes.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, both drivers declined medical transport from the scene.

Courtesy of Stanton County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities also said another accident happened about 14 miles south of Pilger on Hwy 15 when a northbound pickup left the highway and rolled over into a ditch.

Courtesy of Stanton County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office said both people inside the pickup declined medical transport from the scene.

Authorities say that seatbelts were used by everyone that was in the accidents.

Latest Stories