Drug trafficker sentenced to 11 years in Nebraska case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors in Nebraska say a methamphetamine trafficker who worked for a Mexican-based drug organization has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.
The U.S. attorneys office in Nebraska said Monday that 35-year-old Raymundo Hernandez-Rubio will be deported to Mexico after serving his prison term. He was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Prosecutors say an inspection of his drug ledgers showed he was responsible for handling hundreds of pounds of meth and thousands of dollars in drug proceeds for a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization.
