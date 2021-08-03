Driver killed in crash at busy Omaha city intersection

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a driver was killed when his car pulled out in front of a sport utility vehicle at one of city’s busiest intersections during rush-hour traffic.

Police say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday at 72nd and Cass streets, when a southbound sedan on 72nd Street turned left in front of a northbound SUV.

The collision caused the sedan to spin and crash into another SUV. Police say the car’s driver was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police did not immediately release the name of the man killed. Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News