Driver dies after collision on I-80 in eastern Nebraska

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) – A driver was fatally injured and his passenger hospitalized after a collision on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska’s Sarpy County.

The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, near where the interstate courses over Nebraska Highway 370 east of Gretna. Authorities say one car ran into the rear of another.

The driver of the car that was hit died at a hospital, and his passenger was flown to another hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the four females in the other car were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The names of those involved haven’t been released. 

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.