Driver dies after collision on I-80 in eastern Nebraska

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) – A driver was fatally injured and his passenger hospitalized after a collision on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska’s Sarpy County.

The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, near where the interstate courses over Nebraska Highway 370 east of Gretna. Authorities say one car ran into the rear of another.

The driver of the car that was hit died at a hospital, and his passenger was flown to another hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the four females in the other car were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The names of those involved haven’t been released.

Latest Stories