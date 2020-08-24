Driver arrested after 155 mph pursuit near Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Monday morning, a driver was arrested following a pursuit on Interstate 80 near Lincoln, Nebraska, where he reached speeds above 155 mph fleeing from police.

According to a release, Jamell Martinez, 33, of Georgia, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, and traffic violations.

Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) trooper saw a Chevrolet Camaro speeding on I-80 at 12:25 a.m. on August 24, clocking the vehicle traveling at 128 mph in a 65 mph zone. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but Martinez fled.

The pursuit lasted less than 10 minutes when troopers were able to successfully deploy stop sticks to slow Martinez at mile marker 381.

Martinez was taken into custody and is currently lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

Latest Stories