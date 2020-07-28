Dozens of inmates at Omaha jail test positive for virus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say dozens of inmates at the Douglas County Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A news release from the county says 36 of 41 inmates in a single housing unit at the jail recently tested positive for the virus.

The Douglas County Department of Corrections tested the inmates after learning last week that a contractor and two trustees at the jail had tested positive.

Department director Mike Myers says most of the inmates are not showing symptoms of illness.

Word of the jail infections came as Nebraska health officials reported another 281 confirmed cases in the state and one addition COVID-19 death on Monday.