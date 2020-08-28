Downsized Nebraska State Fair kicks off Friday amid pandemic

Jaba Horn 13, of Brady, Neb., runs to get on as many rides, at the Nebraska State Fair, before the early afternoon rain fall during the first day of the Nebraska State Fair at Fonner Park, Friday, Aug. 26, 2011 in Grand Island, Neb. (AP Photo/The Lincoln Journal-Star, Brynn Anderson)

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Fair is kicking off under scaled-down conditions as organizers seek to provide a safe venue during a global pandemic.

The annual fair began Friday at Fonner Park in Grand Island, focusing on 4-H and FFA events where young people will show livestock.

While there will be a handful of food vendors and some other displays and events, some of the usual offerings won’t be around this year.

That includes music concerts, rodeos and the midway with its carnival rides.

On the plus-side, there is no cost to be admitted this year, and parking is free.

