Douglas County reports second case of MIS-C

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) has confirmed the second case of MIS-C in the county on Tuesday.

Health officials reported that a teenage boy with a brief history of fatigue, a fever, and a sore throat was hospitalized for several days in late May and tested positive for COVID-19.

He lives with several family members that include adults and at least one of them has tested positive for the coronavirus.

MIS-C is a condition that’s believed to be related to COVID-19 and individuals who contract the syndrome have symptoms similar to the Kawasaki disease, which may include abdominal pain, fatigue, fever, and a rash.

“If you see any of these symptoms in your child, please seek immediate emergency care. While MIS-C appears to be similar to Kawasaki disease, we have much to learn,” said Dr. Adi Pour, DCHD Health Director.

Health officials add that this syndrome can lead to multiple organ inflammation and can be deadly. However, most children will recover with medical treatment.

The health department said many children who get MIS-C have been around a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

DCHD mentions that as in other cases, the young person in this case also tested positive for the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said doctors may provide medicines or fluids to make the patient feel better and others to treat the inflammation.

Most of the children who become ill can be treated in the hospital but some will need to go to the pediatric intensive care unit.

“Your child will look sick if they have MIS-C. Please don’t hesitate to seek care,” said Dr. Pour.

The first case of MIS-C in Douglas County was reported on June 8. Lexington County has also reported a case of the inflammatory condition.

