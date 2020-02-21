Dog survives being stabbed more than 15 times in southwest Nebraska

The man accused of doing it has been charged with animal cruelty.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – A dog found with more than 15 stab wounds has survived in southwest Nebraska, and the man accused of doing it has been charged with animal cruelty.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a release that troopers were called earlier in the week for a transient man, later identified as James Wagner, 29, reportedly covered in blood. Troopers and deputies found Wagner Tuesday in northwest Red Willow County with blood on his clothes and hands.

Witness had told authorities that Wagner had two dogs with him, but they only found one dog with him. Authorities also determined that the dog with Wagner was not his so they took it to an animal shelter and took Wagner to a North Platte shelter.

Wednesday afternoon, troopers received a report of an injured dog in northwest Red Willow County. When the troopers arrived, they found that the dog had several stab wounds. They took the dog to the Red Willow Animal Clinic, where it underwent emergency surgery for more than 15 stab wounds.

After two hours in surgery, the veterinarians were able to save the dog. They said an anonymous donor from Colorado covered the medical costs.

Authorities determined that the injured dog was the second dog Wagner was said to have had. Wagner was found Thursday at the Lincoln County Jail, where he was been charged with shoplifting. He was additionally charged with felony animal cruelty from Red Willow County and held on the charge.

The injured dog will remain at the Red Willow Animal Clinic and, if unclaimed, be up for adoption after ten days. The other dog will also be up for adoption if it is not claimed. Both adoptions will be through the McCook Humane Society.