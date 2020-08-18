Dodge County prosecutor pleads guilty to driving drunk

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska county prosecutor has pleaded guilty to drunken driving during a hearing in which the judge called him “a garden-variety drunk.”

Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass pleaded guilty Monday to first-offense DUI and was given 15 months of probation, a $500 fine, and an interlock device that Glass must use anytime he drives over the next 60 days.

The judge says if Glass fails to comply with the terms of his probation, he will go to jail for seven days.

Glass was arrested near Fremont on March 23, and a breath test registered his blood-alcohol content at .142.

