Doctors replace Nebraska rancher’s COVID-damaged lungs

OMAHA. Neb. (AP) — A 31-year-old Nebraska cattle rancher is recovering after doctors replaced his coronavirus-damaged lungs.

The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that Jake Immink, of Fairbury, got sick around Halloweeen and wound up hospitalized on a ventilator for months.

His lungs were so damaged that his only chance for a fairly normal life was a double-lung transplant. He underwent the surgery on March 20 after losing weight and building up strength.

On Wednesday, he put his new lungs to the test, walking a mile and a half. Dr. Heather Strah, a transplant pulmonologist with Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, said she fully expects him to be herding cattle this summer.

