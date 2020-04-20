Dixon County confirms first COVID-19 case

DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – A Dixon County woman has tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

According to the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) the new positive is the second virus case within the health district of Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne Counties.

The patient is a Dixon County woman in her 30’s.

NNPHD Nursing Team has begun an investigation to determine how this person became exposed to the virus and identify close contacts who may need to quarantine and monitor for symptoms.