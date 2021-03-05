Dismissal upheld in Nebraska lawsuit over woman’s slaying

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the parents of a woman whose ex-boyfriend was convicted of killing her hours after his release from a psychiatric clinic.

The lawsuit faulted Lasting Hope Recovery Center of Catholic Health Initiatives and various center employees. It said they should have warned 19-year-old Melissa Rodriguez that Mikael Loyd was being released.

The Supreme Court agreed with a lower court that the clinic had no duty to issue such a warning because Loyd never expressed to a Lasting Hope psychiatrist any intent to harm Rodriguez.

Loyd was convicted of second-degree murder for strangling Rodriguez in 2013.