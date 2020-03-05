Discovery of body in pond being investigated as homicide

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) – Police say the death of a person whose body was spotted in a North Platte retention pond is being investigated as a homicide.
The female body was found Tuesday morning. The Lincoln County Dive Team pulled the body from the pond, and an autopsy was performed Wednesday.
Results aren’t expected until next week. Police have been unable to identify the body.
