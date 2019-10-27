Digital Exclusive: Pheasant, quail season opens in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Pheasant and quail season began on Saturday in the Cornhusker State.

The Nebraska Game and Parks issued a press release stating there are just about one million acres of land that can be hunted on publicly in the state. They also mentioned there are about 347,000 acres of privately owned land through their Open Fields and Waters Program that be used as well. Click here to find the areas of both privately owned and public land.

Game and Parks also mention that even though the pheasant population is down 14%, statewide, hunters can still find a decent amount of pheasants in the Southwest and Panhandle regions of the state where there is a ton of public access land.

For the second time during the pheasant and quail hunting season, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is challenging hunters to Nebraska’s Upland Slam. This event challenges hunters in Nebraska to harvest the four upland bird species. Those species include ring-necked pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken and northern bobwhite. The hunters who complete the challenge receive a certificate and pin.

The Game and Parks would like to remind hunters of these safety tips:

Never point a firearm at anything you do not mean to shoot

Be sure of your target and what lies beyond it

Treat all firearms as if they are loaded

Keep your finger out of the trigger guard until you are ready to shoot

The pheasant and quail hunting season ends January 31, 2020.