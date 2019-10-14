Digital Exclusive: Nebraska receives $6.5 million in federal funds to fight opioid misuse

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska has been granted $6.5 million in federal funding to help fight opioid misuse.

On October 8, Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services received grants from CDC and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to support Nebraska’s opioid prevention.

Director of the Division of Behavioral Health, Sheri Dawson said, “Addressing the underlying causes of addiction, including stigma, lining individuals to care and educating Nebraskas will make our communities healthier. There is no health without behavioral health.”

According to the DHHS, 183 people died in Nebraska from a drug overdose in 2017.

Officials said the money will be used for the following services:

Addiction Medicine Fellowship and Addiction Executive Fellowship Help emphasize the management of medical, psychiatric and social conditions

Expanded access and distribution of Medication-Assisted Treatment services and naloxone Educate prescribers on obtaining their DEA waiver to prescribe buprenorphine

Improving data quality and timeliness More resource information available More prevention work both statewide and locally

Enhance the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Assist clinical decision making Improving the safety of patients

Linkage to care First responders and public safety Hospitals and medical providers Local health departments Other community partners

Media campaigns Increase awareness of naloxone Resources for those at risk of an overdose or their family and friends Risk for vulnerable populations and for all Nebraskans

Continuation of provider training Medical providers to receive education, awareness, training and resources in a one-on-one setting from their peers

