Digital Exclusive: Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds hunters of firearm safety

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – November firearm season for deer in Nebraska starts Saturday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission want hunters to have safety as their number one priority.

According to Nebraska Game and Parks, firearm season for deer in November starts Saturday and continues until November 24.

Jason Ellis, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Hunter Education Coordinator reminds hunters “there are always a few key things to consider” while out in the field.

Always keep the rifle muzzle pointed in a safe direction, with safety on, and finger off the trigger until ready to fire.

Properly identify the target and what lies beyond it before pulling the trigger

Wear your blaze orange. All deer hunters are required to wear 400 square inches of blaze orange visible on their head, chest, and back during the nine-day November hunting season.

Unload firearms before traveling in a motorized vehicle and before crossing fences, creeks, or steep embankments.

When hunting from a tree stand or elevated platform wear a Fall Arrest System. Always maintain three points of contact when ascending or descending Pull your firearm to you with a haul line



Ellis would like to also remind hunters to have fun and be safe while out hunting this season.