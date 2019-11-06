Digital Exclusive: Keeping small pets protected from coyotes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is warning small pet owners to be cautious when protecting their pets from potential meetings with coyotes.

The Nebraska Game and Parks said the most interactions between coyotes and dogs are due to both animals being territorial. And it’s a good idea to keep coyotes wild and afraid of people as it’s rare for coyotes to attack people, the release said.

Most coyotes are found in creek bottoms, green space with tall grass and agricultural fields. Coyotes are very common in Nebraska and the Game and Parks want pets to be safe by using the following steps.

Do not approach or feed a coyote or other wildlife.

Do not leave pet food outside.

Keep pets on a leash, and do not let them roam at night.

Keep an eye on your pet and keep it close, even if just letting it out into the yard for a few minutes.

In the rare instance that a coyote acts aggressively, get inside a building or vehicle, if possible.

If coyote attacks, lift pets or children and fight back with sticks, rocks, or any other object while you back away.

If you see a coyote attacking a pet or not being afraid of people, call Nebraska Game and Parks at 402-471-0641.

For more information on coyotes, click here.