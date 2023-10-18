LINCOLN, Neb (KCAU) — The DHHS is asking for feedback from professionals after releasing the final draft of the Let Them Grow Act regulations.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has released the final draft of the regulations for the Let Them Grow Act. They said that they should be receiving written comments immediately.

The department hopes to receive feedback from all stakeholders, medical experts, and individuals with lived experience. All feedback will be reviewed and considered.

The public hearing will be held on Nov, 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lancaster Event Center — Lincoln Room to accept verbal comments. Participants are encouraged to bring a written copy of all oral comments to ensure the Department can fully consider all comments.

Anyone interested can provide written comments through mail to the DHHS Legal Services, fax to 402-742-2382, or by emailing dhhs.regulations@nebraska.gov no later than 11:59 p.m. on the day of the hearing. Additional comments can be submitted online here.

Depending on the number of speakers at the hearing, participants may be unable to provide oral comments. Comment provided through the regulation promulgation public comment process will be evaluated in accordance with the Administrative Procedures Act.