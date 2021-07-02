Deputies shoot, kill man while serving warrant in Nebraska

BAYARD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say deputies shot and killed a man while serving a warrant at his home in western Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release that 58-year-old Larry Hunt became “combative” Tuesday as the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office helped a regional drug task force serve the warrant in the town of Bayard.

The release said two deputies fired, striking Hunt. He was taken to a hospital in Scottsbluff, where he died later that afternoon.

The release said one deputy sustained minor injuries in the melee, but the release didn’t describe what Hunt was doing that was deemed combative.