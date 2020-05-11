Deputies say woman found injured in ditch had been hit by car in southeastern Nebraska

AUBURN, Neb. (AP) — Officials in southeastern Nebraska are looking for a driver who hit a woman and left her for dead on the side of a road near Auburn.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the woman was found in a ditch Sunday night with critical injuries.

Investigators said Monday that the 23-year-old woman had been hit by a car, and the driver didn’t stop to help her.

The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office has not released the woman’s name.

Deputies say they were called to the scene along a county road around 9 p.m. Sunday and found the woman. She is now in a Lincoln hospital.