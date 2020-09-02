Deputies: Nearly a ton of marijuana seized in Nebraska traffic stop

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in south-central Nebraska say they uncovered nearly 1,745 pounds of marijuana and 60 pounds of THC products during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Lexington.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that a Dawson County sheriff’s deputy stopped a cargo van headed west on I-80 Monday on suspicion of a having a defect.

A drug-sniffing dog indicated drugs inside the van, and deputies say they discovered the marijuana and other illegal drug products hidden in cardboard boxes marked as coffee.

Deputies arrested two people, both from North Carolina, traveling in the van.

