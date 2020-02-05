Live Now
Democrat Kate Bolz files to run for Nebraska’s 1st District

Neb. State Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln speaks during debate, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in the Legislative Chamber in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Democratic congressional hopeful Kate Bolz has officially entered the race Tuesday for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District.

Senator Bolz, from Lincoln, filed papers to seek the seat held by eight-term U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican.

Bolz said she would work to ensure that people in the eastern Nebraska district have access to affordable health care.

She says she would support legislation to lower prescription drug costs and promised never to take away insurance coverage from people with preexisting conditions.

