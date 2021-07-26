Delta variant detected in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health District

WISMER, Neb. (KCAU) — The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department detected a case of the Delta variant of COVID-19 within the district.

The department said there was a slight uptick in the number of cases starting during the middle of July, but they are not at the level the district was at during the end of 2020.

Staff is continuing to investigate COVID-19 cases and study variants of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated to understand the impact of individual health.

For anyone wanting to make an appointment in Nebraska, click here.