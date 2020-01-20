Death penalty hearing set for man in Sydney Loofe slaying

WILBER, Neb. (AP) – A June hearing has been scheduled for a three-judge panel to consider whether a man’s crime qualifies for the death penalty or whether he should be sentenced to life in a Nebraska prison.

Aubrey Trail and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, were both charged in the 2017 slaying of Sydney Loofe.

Boswell also is charged with first-degree murder and is awaiting trial in March. It’s been moved to Lexington.

The three judges will consider evidence to decide whether prosecutors can prove an aggravating factor necessary for capital punishment. 

