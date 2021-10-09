Death of woman found near Nebraska lake ruled a homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The death of a 23-year-old woman whose body was found four months ago at a lake near Lincoln has been ruled a homicide.

The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that the death certificate issued Thursday described the immediate cause of

Carly Schaaf’s death as asphyxia due to smothering, combined with a narcotics overdose. Schaff’s mother reported her missing on May 19 after she hadn’t heard from her for two days.

It wasn’t until June 10 that investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office discovered her remains in a wooded area near the southwest side of Pawnee Lake.

No suspects have been named publicly, and no arrests have been linked to Schaaf’s death.