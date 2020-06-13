Deadline approaching for Nebraska hunters multispecies lottery permit

Chat Canyon WMA, Cherry County, acquired in 2013 and opened in 2014 in cooperation with Nebraska Forest Service as the state’s first Forestry and Wildlife Management Area. NFS will use the area to demonstrate forest management practices. US Forest Service Forest Legacy Program, Nebraska Environmental Trust and National Wild Turkey Federation also partners. Fowler, Sept. […]

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Hunters have until July 3 to apply for a 2020-2021 multispecies lottery permit.

There are two different multispecies permits hunters can purchase: Super Tag and Combo.

The Super Tag permit is valid in 2020 and 2021 for one elk of either sex, one antelope of either sex, one deer of either sex, and two turkeys (only toms and bearded hens may be taken in the spring).

The Super Tag permit is valid in open seasons with appropriate weapons. One Super Tag permit is authorized for residents only, and one permit is authorized for residents/nonresidents.

Hunters may apply for the residents with a limit of one permit per year with a $25 fee. Hunters may apply for the resident/nonresident permit multiple times a year for $10. Lottery winners require a Habitat Stamp.

The Combo permit is valid in 2020 and 2021 for one antelope of either sex, one deer of either sex, and two turkeys (only toms and bearded hens may be taken in the spring).

The Combo permit is valid in open seasons with the appropriate weapons. One Combo permit is authorized for residents only, and one permit is authorized for nonresidents only.

Qualifying hunters may apply multiple times per year for $10 for the Combo permit. Lottery winners require a Habitat Stamp.

Applications for the permits will be accepted in the following ways:

Online by clicking here .

. Through the U.S. Postal Service mail: Nebraska Games and Parks Commission, 2200 N. 33rd Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68503.

Calling 402-471-0641.

Dropping the application off at any Games and Parks permitting office.

A drop box of an Iron Ranger will be provided near the building.

Applications must be received by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission by 5 p.m. July 3, or 11:59 p.m. if applying online.

While Games and Parks offices are still closed to the public, customer service is being provided over the phone.