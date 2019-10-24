DEA Omaha Division starts Red Ribbon Week

OMAHA, Neb (KCAU) – The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division started their Red Ribbon Week on October 23.

This year’s theme for Red Ribbon Week is “Send a Message. Stay Drug Free.”

DEA Omaha Division agents will visit schools, provide drug awareness, and drug safety education to students from kindergarten through high school.

The agents in the Omaha area will visit schools that are in the Elkhorn, Gretna, Millard, Omaha, Ralston, Springfield Platteview, and Sterling school districts.

“In this day and age, when children are flooded with false information about the safety and medicinal value of our number one gateway drug, marijuana. It is more important than ever to get out and educate students on the real dangers that drugs pose to their future,” Special Agent in Charge Richard Salter Jr. said. “Today, law enforcement increasingly finds itself as one of the few shields between our children, and an industry that markets products to them that are designed to steal their future through addiction.”

DEA Omaha Division agents are sending a message of encouragement to live drug free lives while providing information on opioid awareness and discussing topics such as vaping and methamphetamine.

“I applaud every parent, teacher, and law enforcement, fire, and medical first responders who takes time to talk to our children and bring awareness to this clear and present threat to our country,” said Salter.

DEA Omaha Division covers Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Red Ribbon Week is the United States’ oldest and largest drug abuse prevention awareness program.

It started after the murder of DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985. He was killed by drug traffickers he was investigating in Mexico.

Today, millions of people celebrate Red Ribbon Week by wearing red ribbons and participating in community anti-drug events and pledging to live drug-free lives.

Schools are encouraged to participate in Red Ribbon Week activities.

For more information about Red Ribbon Week, visit their website.

