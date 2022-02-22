DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — The Dakota County Board of Commissioners are still considering whether or not to move forward with their plans to expand the Dakota County Jail.

The board voted 3 – 1 to pursue an agreement with Weitz Company to develop a cost estimate to help commissioners make a final decision on whether to move forward with the proposed 112-bed expansion.

A contract has not been finalized, but Weitz, an Omaha-based construction management firm, has proposed a $25,000 fee.

An initial architect’s estimate placed the project’s cost between $10.5 million and $11.25 million. Costs rose to an estimate between $12.4 million to $13.5 million in a later estimate.

Without a firmer estimate, the county has no idea how much money it would need to finance for construction or if the U.S. Marshals Service, which has agreed to pay for the expansion, would continue to support the project if costs come in higher than originally estimated.

“The county, I think, just wants to get the hard numbers so they can take it back to the U.S. Marshalls and this is just one more step in that. They want to get that contractual language worked out,” Chief Deputy of the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office Tim Decker said.

The proposed addition would be added to the west side of the current jail, which was built in 20006.

The board has so far approved approximately $4000,000 in the architect’s expenses to develop the final design. Soil testing at the site has also been conducted.