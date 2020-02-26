Cybercriminals target Lincoln health care company

LINCOLN, Neb. (Lincoln Journal Star) — A Lincoln health care company targeted by cybercriminals says there’s no evidence of any patient data being compromised.

NRC Health says it immediately shut down its system Feb. 11, to contain the ransomware attack.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that NRC Health says it’s made significant progress in restoring services to customers.

NRC Health offers performance measurement and management services for health care companies.

Ransomware renders files inaccessible unless a computer user pays the cybercriminals to release them.

A company spokesman declined to say Wednesday whether NRC paid any ransom.