Curfew imposed after fatal shooting during Omaha protests

A woman flashes the peace sign while walking backwards in a cloud of tear gas during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday, May 29, 2020. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials are imposing a curfew and the Nebraska national guard is being mobilized to help police after a man was killed during a demonstration in downtown Omaha over the death of George Floyd.

The shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the city’s Old Market area and within a couple of blocks of where protesters had gathered.

Police said they arrested someone within the hour in connection with the shooting of 22-year-old protester James Scurlock.

Officials didn’t say what led to the shooting during the protests.

The protest in downtown Omaha followed one that happened hours earlier a few miles away that started peacefully but devolved into clashes between protesters and police.

