Crews fighting lightning-induced grass fires in Holt County, Neb.

ATKINSON, Neb. (KCAU) – Multiple fire crews are still battling a grass fire that started up after Wednesday night’s storm.

KBRX-FM reported that the fire was south of the Niobrara River and stretched from Highway 11 east to almost reaching Highway 281.

O’Neill Fire Chief Roger Miller told KCAU 9 that there were seven lightning-induced fires that started around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Miller said about 6,000 acres have burned, and there are already confirmed cattle deaths. He added that some old, abandoned buildings had burned as well.

Crews are waiting for air support, but the fire is under control and contained.

Photo by Jan Woita Courtesy KBRX

Photo by Lilly Magwire Courtesy KBRX

Photo by Jan Woita Courtesy KBRX

Photo by Jan Woita Courtesy KBRX

Photo by Jan Woita Courtesy KBRX

Photo by Nick Hostert Courtesy KBRX

Photo by Nick Hostert Courtesy KBRX

Photo by Nick Hostert Courtesy KBRX

Photo by Nick Hostert Courtesy KBRX

Taken on north side of river. Photo by Trent Reiman Courtesy KBRX

He said that multiple agencies are on the scene including about 12 volunteer fire departments, the Nebraska Forest Service, the Nebraska Fire Marshall, and law enforcement agencies. There are also five crews from South Dakota assisting.

People are asked to avoid the area.