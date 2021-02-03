Creighton University plans $75 million medical school facility

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton University has unveiled a plan to build a $75 million medical school facility, much of the funding for which will come from C.L. and Rachel Werner of Omaha.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Creighton’s president, the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, announced the plan during his annual convocation Tuesday, saying the planned health sciences facility will serve as the new front door for the Creighton School of Medicine.

The building will be named the C.L. Werner Center for Health Sciences Education. Werner is the founder of Werner Enterprises, an Omaha-based trucking company.

The building will house programs for medicine, nursing, physician assistant, physical therapy, occupational therapy and other disciplines.