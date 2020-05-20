Creighton University furloughs 190 people, makes other cuts

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton University has furloughed 190 employees and made several other spending cuts because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Creighton officials said Wednesday they expect to have to cut at least $35 million from the university’s budget to offset declining revenue from tuition and fees.

The university said it will suspend its contributions to employee retirement plans on July 1, and top executives will take a pay cut.

Creighton said it also won’t pay merit raises this year and will cut discretionary spending.

Officials said additional cuts could be needed depending on enrollment levels.