Crash near Stanton closes highway for more than an hour

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A crash near Stanton caused a closure on Highway 24 for more than an hour on Wednesday morning.

Authorities responded to the two-vehicle crash around 6:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred when Gregory Anderson, 54, of Norfolk, was driving a truck east when turning into a private driveway off the highway and was rear-ended by a car driven by Chelsea Musquiz, 24, of Stanton, as she went to pass.

Musquiz was taken to Faith Regional Health Services. Anderson was not injured. Officials say that Musquiz was not wearing a seatbelt, but airbags deployed, preventing more serious injuries. Her vehicle was deemed a total loss.

The accident blocked the highway for more than hour as the scene was cleared and traffic rerouted.

Stanton Fire and Rescue and Stanton County Emergency Management were also called to the scene.

