Crash in Nebraska leaves 1 woman dead, authorities say

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been killed in a head-on crash southeast of Lincoln.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday when a car crossed the center line of Nebraska Highway 2 and struck a minivan.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 55-year-old Kimberly Haes was driving the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The four people in the minivan were taken to hospital with injuries that weren’t expected to be life threatening.

