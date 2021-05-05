COVID-19 death of fully vaccinated person confirmed by Nebraska health officials

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Officials confirmed a fully vaccinated Nebraska woman has died due to COVID-19.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), a woman in her 80s had COVID-19 and was hospitalized more than two weeks after completing her Pfizer vaccine.

The woman was a resident at Two Rivers Health District, and she is the only person in Nebraska to die due to COVID-19 after being vaccinated. As of May 5, 2021, 2,244 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

DHHS said weekly deaths seem to be the lowest since March 2020, and vaccines likely played the biggest role in the steep decline.

According to the CDC, 95 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated, and only 112 deaths due to COVID-19 have been identified. Officials remind the public that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

“We are saddened to learn of this occurrence. While no deaths occurred in vaccinated individuals in the clinical trials, we understand that no vaccine or medication is 100% effective when used by millions of people. This does not negate the importance of vaccination and all of the positive effects of vaccination. Our state is approaching 50% of the total population being fully vaccinated and we need to keep that momentum. All Nebraskans who can get vaccinated should do so as soon as possible,” said Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone.

Nebraskans can register to get vaccinated on this website.