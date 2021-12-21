OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Court documents show that a Nebraska man was shot after social media posts resulted in a case of mistaken identity.

The Omaha World-Herald obtained court documents in the August shooting in suburban Omaha. Manuel L. Mata was arrested on suspicion of assault and weapons charges.

A couple were test-driving a gold Honda Accord when they stopped at a park. A car pulled behind them and a man fired into the car. The driver was struck.

Authorities say Mata had been following social media posts about thefts from cars, including a car owned by a woman he lived with.

The Honda bore some resemblance to the suspect vehicle, but was not involved in the thefts.