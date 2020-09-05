Court nixes lawsuit by family of slain Nebraska inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the rejection of a lawsuit brought by the family of an inmate killed in 2017 by another inmate.

The ruling Friday comes in a lawsuit brought by the estate of 22-year-old Terry Berry, who was killed in April 2017 by his new cellmate Patrick Schroeder, who was serving a life sentence for a 2006 murder.

The lawsuits says the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services was negligent in putting Schroeder and Berry in the same cell. Schroeder readily admitted to strangling Berry, saying he killed the smaller man for being too talkative. Schroeder is currently on death row for killing Berry.

