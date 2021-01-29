Couple, dog rescued after falling through ice on Nebraska lake

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say rescue crews pulled a couple and their dog to safety after all three fell through the ice of a western Omaha lake.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the incident happened Thursday evening on the pond at Lakeside Park.

Authorities say the man and wife, both 30, were walking their yellow Labrador retriever when the dog ran onto the ice to chase ducks and fell through.

Police say the husband then fell through the ice trying to rescue the dog, and the wife fell in trying to rescue her husband.

The man and woman were taken to a hospital for treatment of hypothermia. The dog was not injured.