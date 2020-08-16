Couple arrested on drug charges in Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Two people were arrested during a drug investigation in Albion.

On Friday, Nebraska State Patrol conducted a search at 512 6th Street in Albion. The home is located just over 100 feet from the Boone Central Schools Building.

Police arrested Devin Samuelson, 31, and Kristi Samuelson, 30, on several drug charges including possession of methamphetamine and marijuana and violation of a school zone.

Devin Samuelson was also charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Devin Samuelson was lodged in Boone County Jail, and Kristi Samuelson was lodged in Antelope County Jail.