Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, though experts’ views on a potential recession are mixed. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2007-2009—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of April 2023, national unemployment is at 3.4%, with little change from March. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in South Dakota to 5.4% in Nevada.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rates in Nebraska using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Counties are ranked by their preliminary unemployment rate in March 2023, with initial ties broken by the number of unemployed people within that county, though some ties may remain.

Some Siouxland counties in the top 50 are Stanton, Holt, Madison, Antelope, and Knox.

See the top 20 below.

Canva

#20. Webster County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.2%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,643 people (36 unemployed)

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#19. Dixon County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.2%

— 1 month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,036 people (67 unemployed)

Canva

#18. Gage County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.2%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 10,863 people (235 unemployed)

Canva

#17. Cass County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.2%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 13,803 people (297 unemployed)

Canva

#16. Dawson County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.2%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 13,651 people (298 unemployed)

Canva

#15. Hall County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.2%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 33,337 people (730 unemployed)

Canva

#14. Arthur County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.3%

— 1 month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 216 people (5 unemployed)

Canva

#13. Clay County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,957 people (68 unemployed)

Canva

#12. Douglas County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 310,141 people (7,135 unemployed)

Canva

#11. Boyd County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.4%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,012 people (24 unemployed)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#10. Thurston County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.4%

— 1 month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,279 people (80 unemployed)

Andrew B Hall // Shutterstock

#9. Burt County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,554 people (86 unemployed)

Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#8. Scotts Bluff County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 17,819 people (432 unemployed)

Canva

#7. Loup County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.5%

— 1 month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 394 people (10 unemployed)

Canva

#6. Saline County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,241 people (184 unemployed)

Canva

#5. Logan County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.7%

— 1 month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 1.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 478 people (13 unemployed)

Tudoran Andrei // Shutterstock

#4. Dakota County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.7%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 11,223 people (308 unemployed)

Canva

#3. Johnson County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,046 people (70 unemployed)

marekuliasz // Shutterstock

#2. Thomas County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1 month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 439 people (16 unemployed)

marekuliasz // Shutterstock

#1. Blaine County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1 month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 237 people (10 unemployed)