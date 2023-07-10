OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — The Army Corps of Engineers has decided to release more water after the above-normal rain flow in the northern parts of the Missouri River Basin.

Four points along the river will be set to support an intermediate service level including Sioux City, Kansas City, Omaha and Nebraska City.

According to a release from the Army Corps of Engineers Northwest Division, the runoff forecast above Sioux City is at 114% of usual due to the above-normal precipitation in Montana and North Dakota, despite the below-average precipitation in the lower parts of the Missouri River Basin.

The division also notes that this heavy rainfall does not extend to South Dakota or other parts of the Basin such as Sioux City, which are still experiencing drought conditions.

“The annual forecast for the upper basin has been increased due to the rainfall and snowmelt in the month of June,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.

A large part of the flow has to do with the snow melt on the mountains. According to the release snowmelt in the mountains occurred quicker than normal with the water having reached critical points at Fort Peck Dam and Garrison Dam.

The next call from the Corps of Engineers is scheduled for Thursday. The calls are available on the Corps of Engineers Website.