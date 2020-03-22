Coronavirus not likely to stop Nebraska marijuana, casino measures

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska voters may still get a chance to legalize medical marijuana and casino gambling even though the new coronavirus has forced activists to stop collecting signatures to place the issues on the November ballot.

Organizers from both campaigns say they’re confident they’ll have enough signatures to qualify before the July 2 deadline to submit their petitions, even though they’ve pulled their circulators off the streets.

Both groups say they had already gathered a large number before the pandemic forced the closure of public buildings and cancellation of major events where circulators often work.