Coronavirus impacts Nebraska businesses

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) – There are now five confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently investigating another 100 potential cases.

Concern over the outbreak is causing a dip in worldwide markets and some Omaha businesses are bracing for potential losses of their own.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, more businesses will begin to feel the effects. Conductix CEO Lon Miller said they have a sister company based in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s a real concern if this continues,” Miller said.

It could be just a few weeks before top-selling Conductix products feel the direct impact of the spread of the virus.

“I would say within two to three weeks it could have some impact,” Miller said. “It kind of depends on what product might be on the ocean right now and when it will arrive.”

Miller says his company is scrambling to find production alternatives so his customers aren’t impacted.

“The biggest problem is some of the tooling to make those products, specifically the plastic components, only exists in China right now,” Miller said.

In the meantime, the spread of the coronavirus isn’t slowing down.

“We see this actually changing and moving very quickly and so we need to be prepared,” Douglas County Health Department Director Dr. Adi Pour said.

So far 80 people have died from the virus. There are nearly 3,000 confirmed cases worldwide, including five from the U.S.

“These coronaviruses are a whole family of viruses,” Pour said. “So SARS, MERS, those were coronaviruses.”

If they can’t find suitable production alternatives, Miller said it could take months to develop them.

“We’re jut exploring other alternatives, contacting our sister companies in Europe, finding out what products they could provide for us,” Miller said.

There is someone from the Omaha area that travels to Wuhan with Conductix. Miller said they were there in early January and haven’t been back to China since.